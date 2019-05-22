Western Washington has seen several serious motorcycle crashes, 3 fatal, during May

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE, WA - There have been at least eight serious motorcycle crashes in Western Washington during the month of May, three of them have been fatal.

As the weather gets warmer, people who ride motorcycles say you will see more bikes on the road.

So far this month, there have been serious incidents involving motorcycles in King, Snohomish, Kitsap, Jefferson, Skagit and Whatcom counties.

“You do have to leave with your own sense of mortality every time you leave the house and put on that helmet and get on that bike,’ said Kevin Holmquist.

Kevin Holmquist works with motorcycles.

He says the number of crashes this month, unfortunately, don’t surprise him.

“I’ve been funerals for enough of my own customers,” he said.

The Department of Licensing says riding a motorcycle increases your risks on the road.

They say you can manage the risks by riding responsibly.

DOL says three ways you can manage your riding risks are: protection, comfort, and visibility

Make sure you’re wearing the right safety gear, make sure you’re comfortable while riding, and make sure other drivers on the road can see you.

“If something happens, you’re going to be the one that gets hurt being responsible obeying the rules of the road and not using it as a race track,” said Holmquist.

