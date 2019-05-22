WA governor signs bill changing tax exemption for Oregonians

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a bill that changes how the sales tax exemption for Oregonians shopping in that state works.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Wednesday that Oregon residents will no longer be free of Washington’s 6.5% sales tax at the cash register.

Instead, they’ll need to submit an annual application to Washington asking for the reimbursement of sales taxes they’ve paid in excess of $25.

Inslee says that will generate more revenue for Washington state.

Opponents say businesses near the Oregon border will suffer and the law will strain relationships with Oregon lawmakers.

