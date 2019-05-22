Jennifer Hudson delivers inspired take on ‘Jeffersons’ theme for ABC live special

Everything old is new again, especially when it’s sung by Jennifer Hudson.

The Oscar and Grammy winner put a modern vocal twist on the theme to Normal Lear’s “The Jeffersons” on Wednesday for ABC’s special “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons.'”

Hudson was not among the vast list of guest stars announced prior to the double feature’s airing. But her take on theme song “Movin’ On Up” got a rousing response from the live audience nonetheless.

The live episode of "The Jeffersons," starring Jamie Foxx and Wanda Skyes as George and Louise Jefferson, aired following a live performance of "All in the Family."

Hudson's moment wasn't the only live performance of the night.

At the start of "All in the Family," Woody Harrelson and Marisa Tomei channeled Carroll O'Connor and Jean Stapleton for a performance of "Those Were the Days."

The live event was co-hosted by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel and Lear.