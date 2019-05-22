Fife Police seek public’s help to solve murder of 17-year-old Federal Way student

FIFE — Detectives say 17-year-old Cameron Wilson was shot and killed in Fife on Monday, May 13th. The Todd Beamer High School student as seen by friends minutes before the shooting, and was reportedly planning on meeting with someone who he had an ongoing dispute with. However, detectives have not been able to determine who that person is.
At approximately 12:20 a.m., witnesses reported hearing a gunshot in the area of Willow Road and Pacific Highway E. in Fife. Minutes later, Wilson’s body found in the parking lot of a nearby Domino’s Pizza on Pacific Highway.
Detectives are looking for any information on the suspect or suspects responsible for the homicide, including information on any suspicious people or vehicles seen in the area around the time of the shooting.
Please submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County. You will remain anonymous. There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or use the P3 Tips App that you can download to your phone for free or go to www.P3Tips.com to send the information to detectives. You will never be asked to provide your name.