Fife Police seek public’s help to solve murder of 17-year-old Federal Way student

FIFE — Detectives say 17-year-old Cameron Wilson was shot and killed in Fife on Monday, May 13th. The Todd Beamer High School student as seen by friends minutes before the shooting, and was reportedly planning on meeting with someone who he had an ongoing dispute with. However, detectives have not been able to determine who that person is.

At approximately 12:20 a.m., witnesses reported hearing a gunshot in the area of Willow Road and Pacific Highway E. in Fife. Minutes later, Wilson’s body found in the parking lot of a nearby Domino’s Pizza on Pacific Highway.