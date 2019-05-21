Police: Speeding driver loses control of car, crashes into Sammamish garage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAMMAMISH, Wash. -- Authorities say a car was traveling at about 75 miles per hour before crashing into a garage in Sammamish Tuesday afternoon.

Police say that a 16-year-old driver lost control while traveling down 232nd Place NE and hit a power box, a tree and the homeowner's car. The car finally stopped after crashing into the garage of a house.

The crash knocked out power to the home, and crews were working to fix it Tuesday evening.

“Just a very quiet neighborhood, but we’ve got three high schools nearby, so you’re always kind of expecting accidents on the main road, but not on the residential areas right here," a neighbor said. "My youngest is a sophomore at Eastlake High School and he’s just started driving, so yeah, you think about that. Tell them to be careful and slow down and thank goodness I’m just glad to know that no one was hurt."

Investigators say the car was just going too fast. The good news, police say, is the two teens who were in the vehicle are just fine and nobody was home when the crash happened.

As for any possible charges, the King County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing.