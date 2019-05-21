Nice weather ahead but mountain storms continue into the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- There are nice days ahead but mountain storms persist through the Memorial Day weekend.

Wednesday will be nice with sun and highs near 72. Thursday will be great with highs near 75.

Wednesday will be really nice but there will be Mountain Thunderstorms. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/OSoBHfGcmq — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) May 21, 2019

Friday has a few passing showers with foothill/mountain rain/storms and a high near 67 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday will be nice for the Metro, but remember the mountain storms can drift down over the foothills and a few can even make it to the lowlands. These storms would be later in the afternoon and mainly Isolated but can’t be ruled out.

Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the lower 70s. Memorial Day looks nice with a high near 76.

The overall story is that the weather will be nice for most of us and most of each day but some storms can roll through from time to time!