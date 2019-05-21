× McGahn to skip hearing as Democrats debate next steps

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are facing yet another brazen attempt by President Donald Trump to stonewall their investigations, this time with former White House counsel Donald McGahn defying a subpoena for his testimony on orders from the White House.

A lawyer for McGahn says he will follow the president’s directive and skip a House Judiciary hearing Tuesday, leaving the Democrats without yet another witness — and a growing debate about how to respond.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, backed by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, is taking a step-by-step approach to the confrontations with Trump. Nadler says the committee will vote to hold McGahn in contempt, and take the issue to court.

Nadler warned McGahn on the eve of the hearing that he faces serious consequences if he doesn’t appear.