Kent school hopes showing teens simulated drunk driving crash could save a life

KENT, Wash. - Local high school students had a chance to view a simulated car crash and the lessons learned could save their life.

This took place at Kentridge High School in Kent and was organized by Puget Sound Fire, and it's called “The Gift of Life."

The goal is to make students understand the dangers of drinking and driving, especially with prom and graduation happening this time of the year.

"We see an increase in drinking, drugs at parties during this time of year, unfortunately," Capt. Kyle Ohashi with the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority said. "So we want to make kids aware so they can make good decisions."

A similar crash simulation and Gift of Life event are expected to take place at another Kent high school in early June.