Fourth person diagnosed with measles in King County

SEATTLE - Another person has been diagnosed with measles in King County, according to Public Health — Seattle & King County.

This makes a total of four people in King County who have tested positive in the last month on top of other cases in Snohomish and Pierce counties.

The CDC says measles is a highly contagious virus that can be spread by sneezing or coughing. Most people are protected through vaccinations, but people who haven’t been vaccinated are vulnerable if exposed.

A common factor among the recent measles cases is that the people who contracted the disease all recently went through Sea-Tac International Airport.

It takes one to two weeks after contracting the disease before symptoms begin to show up. Here’s a timeline of where the most recent person diagnosed with measles went to:

Date Time Location 5/10/19 4 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Hudson Alki Bakery Store, Sea-Tac International Airport (pre-security Ticketing Level by B gate exit) 5/11/19 4 a.m. – 2:05 p.m. Hudson Alki Bakery Store, Sea-Tac International Airport (pre-security Ticketing Level by B gate exit) 5/12/19 4 a.m. – 2:05 p.m. Hudson Alki Bakery Store, Sea-Tac International Airport (pre-security Ticketing Level by B gate exit) 5/13/19 4 a.m. – 2:10 p.m. Hudson Alki Bakery Store, Sea-Tac International Airport (pre-security Ticketing Level by B gate exit) 5/14/19 10:40 am – 1:45 pm Valley Family Medicine 3915 Talbot Rd S, Ste 401, Renton, WA, 98055 5/15/19 10:40 am – 2:00 pm Valley Family Medicine 3915 Talbot Rd S, Ste 401, Renton, WA, 98055

If you have not been immunized and feel like you have been exposed, getting the vaccine will still help, according to the CDC.