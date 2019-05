Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. -- The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network confirms a 3.4 magnitude quake hit near Ocean Shores on Tuesday morning.

The depth of the quake was just over 21 miles.

A few people reported feeling it, but there are no reports of injuries or damage.

Grays Harbor Emergency Management said on Twitter it is monitoring the situation and will send out any updates if needed.