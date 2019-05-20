× Pete Carroll says getting rid of instant replay would make the NFL better

SEATTLE — How would you make the NFL better? If you ask Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, like Pro Football Talk’s Peter King did, he’ll tell you the league should kill instant replay.

Huh?

Some of the other 25 people King asked suggested holding off on tackle football until high school to preserve player health or even making replay reviews a part of the broadcast – with a mic and camera on the refs as they go through the decision process.

Not Carroll though, he says replays take out the “human element.” Saying:

I get all the reasons why we have instant replay, and technology has opened up a new world for us to get to this point. But I miss the human element of trusting the officials to make the calls in the moment and then the rest of us having to live with what they called. It was both fun and frustrating, but I really liked the game better when the officials were just as much a part of the game as the players.

There are very few things more frustrating than a blown call, especially in crunch time, so the notion of making penalty calling less accurate seems counterproductive.

Even still, there’s a case to be made about speeding up the pace of the game while keeping it fair or even “human.”