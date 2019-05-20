NTSB investigating second deadly small plane crash in southeast Alaska in a week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - The NTSB is investigating the second deadly small plane crash in south-eastern Alaska in a week.

They say a Taquan airplane crashed in Metlakatla Harbor around 4 p.m. Monday. The city says the pilot and sole passenger are both dead.

The crash happened less than 20 miles from the place where two floatplanes, including one operated by Taquan Air, crashed into each other one week ago.

NTSB dispatched investigators from Anchorage Regional Office to investigate May 20, 2019, crash of Taquan Air Havilland DHC-2. While owned by same operator involved in May 13, 2019, mid-air collision, plane was not on sightseeing flight, was a commuter flight. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) May 21, 2019

The NTSB is still investigating that crash. Both planes were carrying passengers from a Princess Cruise line ship.

Six people died and 10 others survived last week's crash.