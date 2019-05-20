This goat cheese adorned with herbs and edible flowers is sure to be the hit of your next party! The recipe is simple – all you need are 8 ounces of goat cheese at room temperature, a variety of herbs and edible flowers, and some flaky salt and freshly ground pepper. Here’s how you do it:

  • On a platter or board, smear the goat cheese to about 1/4-inch thick, leaving lots of nooks and crannies for texture.
  • One at a time, scatter the herbs across the goat cheese. Leave smaller herbs like thyme or parsley leaves intact and coarsely chop other herbs. Next, place the edible flowers. Press the herbs and flowers lightly into the cheese to keep them from blowing away.
  • Sprinkle flake salt and freshly ground pepper over top, and serve with crackers.

Mix and match from these herbs based on flavor and design:

  • Thyme
  • Chives
  • Parsley
  • Sage
  • Oregano
  • Dill

Edible flowers vary through the seasons, but consider adding:

  • Chive blossoms
  • Violas
  • Nasturtium
  • Borage
  • Calendula

