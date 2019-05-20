New space offers classes from “Adulting 101” to serving edible flowers
SEATTLE — Learning how to fold a fitted sheet seems like a mission very few can master. (If you’re me, you roll the thing in a ball, tuck it in a corner, and hope no one finds it.) That’s just one part of the “Adulting 101” class offered at The Works Seattle, a new space that promises to level up your lifestyle with hands-on classes.
“The Works Seattle is the link that connects us with how to live more independent and empowered lives and the skills passed down from previous generations,” said founder Kellie Phelan. “Whether it’s growing and canning tomatoes, hemming a pair of pants or just finding creative space outside of a screen, we’re the place for community, conversation and creation.”
We got a peek at how to make an edible flower cheese tray. Below is the recipe:
The party trick platter
This goat cheese adorned with herbs and edible flowers is sure to be the hit of your next party! The recipe is simple – all you need are 8 ounces of goat cheese at room temperature, a variety of herbs and edible flowers, and some flaky salt and freshly ground pepper. Here’s how you do it:
- On a platter or board, smear the goat cheese to about 1/4-inch thick, leaving lots of nooks and crannies for texture.
- One at a time, scatter the herbs across the goat cheese. Leave smaller herbs like thyme or parsley leaves intact and coarsely chop other herbs. Next, place the edible flowers. Press the herbs and flowers lightly into the cheese to keep them from blowing away.
- Sprinkle flake salt and freshly ground pepper over top, and serve with crackers.
Mix and match from these herbs based on flavor and design:
- Thyme
- Chives
- Parsley
- Sage
- Oregano
- Dill
Edible flowers vary through the seasons, but consider adding:
- Chive blossoms
- Violas
- Nasturtium
- Borage
- Calendula
Classes are offered three to five days each week at varied days and times to allow for a variety of schedules. The online calendar has a full list of things to learn.
