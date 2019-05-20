× New space offers classes from “Adulting 101” to serving edible flowers

SEATTLE — Learning how to fold a fitted sheet seems like a mission very few can master. (If you’re me, you roll the thing in a ball, tuck it in a corner, and hope no one finds it.) That’s just one part of the “Adulting 101” class offered at The Works Seattle, a new space that promises to level up your lifestyle with hands-on classes.

“The Works Seattle is the link that connects us with how to live more independent and empowered lives and the skills passed down from previous generations,” said founder Kellie Phelan. “Whether it’s growing and canning tomatoes, hemming a pair of pants or just finding creative space outside of a screen, we’re the place for community, conversation and creation.”

We got a peek at how to make an edible flower cheese tray. Below is the recipe:

The party trick platter