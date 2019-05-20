Federal Way’s Challenger baseball program celebrates a decade of changing lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A youth baseball program in Federal Way is transforming lives.

Challenger is little league’s adaptive baseball program for intellectually and physically challenged boys and girls ages 5 to 21.

Recently the program in Federal Way marked its 10th year with a jamboree and parade of players.

Parents and organizers say the program makes it possible for kids with special needs to be able to have fun.

“They get involved with the typical kids and they’re able to spend time and really enjoy the sport,” parent Natalie Eslinger said.

The Federal Way Challenger program is one of the longest running in the state. Organizers hope events like these will increase participation.