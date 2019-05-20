CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Bear runs through Bothell neighborhood

BOTHELL, WA - A Bothell neighborhood got a surprise this weekend as a black bear scurried through yards and across the street, and it was all caught on tape.

“We were so shocked by it,” said Denae Cotton.

Cotton says one of her neighbors told here there was a bear running loose in the neighborhood. She says when she looked outside, she saw the bear running across the street.

“I guess it was just my turn to be the one with the unbelievable bear story,” she said.

Gina Sawyer was not home when the bear ran through her yard, but she says she appreciates the bears polite manners.

“I couldn’t believe it. He just ran away and didn’t trample all of my flowers,” said Sawyer.

