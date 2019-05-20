× Campfire safety reminders before Memorial Day weekend

SEATTLE — Memorial Day weekend is almost here and a lot of people plan to spend it outdoors.

Q13 talked to the experts at PEMCO Insurance about how a campfire can turn into something dangerous.

“You know 10 years ago, wildfires were a end of summer, east of the mountain problem and now that’s changed,” said Kristine Zewe, an Underwriting Quality Analyst at PEMCO Insurance. “It’s now a spring, summer and fall problem and the entire state is at risk of wildfire. In fact last year we had nearly half a million acres burn and 1,700 wildfires.”

Here are few things PEMCO recommends to help make sure your campfires don’t start a wildfire.

Use a designated fire pit

Control sparks

Stack firewood upwind and away from the fire

Keep the fire small, no bigger than two feet across and two feet high

Make sure the fire is out before you leave the site or go to sleep

You can check the Washington Department of Natural Resources for information on any burning restrictions or bans.

Some information is posted at campsites, but you can’t always count on that.