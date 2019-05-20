Blazers swept by Warriors, lose 119-117 in OT

Posted 9:09 PM, May 20, 2019

Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers dribbles against Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half in game four of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Moda Center on May 20, 2019 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Draymond Green had 18 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists, and made a key 3-pointer in overtime as the Golden State Warriors advanced to the NBA Finals for the fifth straight year with a 119-117 victory on Monday night to sweep the Portland Trail Blazers.

Stephen Curry added 37 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. He and Green became the first teammates to have triple-doubles in the same playoff game.

The Warriors will face the winner of the Eastern Conference finals between Toronto and Milwaukee.

Damian Lillard, playing with separated ribs, had 28 points and 12 assists for Portland. He missed a 3-point attempt as time ran out in the extra period. Meyers Leonard added a career-high 30 points along with 12 rebounds.

