Auburn Police shoot, kill a man armed with a knife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Wash. -- A police officer shot and killed a man early Monday morning in Auburn after police responded to a call of a verbal domestic dispute.

Officers were called to the Palermo Apartment complex near Lake Tapps Parkway East and 71st Street Southeast at about 12:47 a.m., according to the Auburn Police Department.

Once they arrived, officers contacted a man involved in the original call. A physical altercation then happened in the parking lot between the man and officers.

The man displayed a knife during the altercation and after commands were given to drop the weapon, one shot was fired by an officer, according to the Auburn Police Department.

The man died at the scene. No officers were injured.

The Valley Investigations Team is handling the investigation.