5K race benefits families of the Kent Police Department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORTING, Wash.-- Runners and walkers laced up their tennis shoes to honor fallen or injured officers in Pierce County.

Each year, organizers select families to donate to, and this year proceeds went to families of the Kent Police Department.

The Families of Diego Moreno and Mark Williams were selected to receive this year's generous gift.

Moreno was killed last year during a police chase and Williams was injured while responding to the same chase last July.

Event organizers tell us that its important to support our community heroes long term.

The community is urged to participate every year on the Sunday following Police Week.

If anyone is interested in running or walking in next year's race registration is now open.