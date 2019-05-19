Washington Open fundraiser helps group that gives scholarships to children of fallen soldiers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- This weekend, the Folds of Honor Foundation remembers the sacrifice of fallen military members and those who were critically-injured in action with a special event for their children.

The organization provides scholarships to the children of the fallen. Meridian Valley Country Club in Kent is in its fifth year hosting the Washington Open this weekend.

“At Meridian Valley, we're just happy to have this event and for an amazing cause raising money for just a great foundation,” organizer Greg Manley said. “We're thrilled to be a part of it."

The Washington Open dates back to 1922 in Yakima.