Tacoma Police investigating fatal hit-and-run that killed 77-year-old woman

Posted 3:44 PM, May 19, 2019, by , Updated at 04:23PM, May 19, 2019

TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives are investigating a fatal hit-and-run after a 77-year-old woman was found at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the roadway in the 3000 block of 44th Ave NE in Tacoma.

Police say she was apparently struck by a light or tan colored Honda or Toyota sedan that fled the scene prior to officers arriving.  The woman passed away from her injuries on Wednesday while being treated at a hospital.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner has identified her as 77-year-old Karin Woodbury.

Detectives are working on trying to get more suspect information at this time.  If you have any surveillance video, can identify the driver, a license plate of the vehicle or who know where to find it, contact Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County at http://www.P3Tips.com or through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone.

You can submit photos and video anonymously through the App or the website.  You can also call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).   Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.

If you wish to speak with an officer, call the Tacoma Police non-emergency line at (253) 798-4721.

 

