Neighbor’s tip leads to drug bust in Northgate

Posted 11:44 AM, May 19, 2019, by , Updated at 11:50AM, May 19, 2019

SEATTLE -- Drugs, cash and two guns are now off the streets, and Seattle police say it's all thanks to someone calling them about a problem in their neighborhood.

SPD says it happened just blocks away from its north precinct in the Northgate neighborhood.

Narcotics detectives arrested four people and seized a large amount of drugs including more than 152 grams of meth, more than 43 grams of heroin, almost 100 Xanax tablets, morphine, oxycodone and suboxone.

One of the guns seized was stolen, according to police.

