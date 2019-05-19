Kent man builds new cross for murdered granddaughter after original is stolen

Posted 11:41 AM, May 19, 2019, by , Updated at 12:07PM, May 19, 2019

KENT, Wash. -- A Kent grandfather is still coping with the loss of his granddaughter after a random shooting took her life last year and now the cross built in her memory was stolen.

Dale Riley is building the cross in memory of his granddaughter Amarah Riley. She was shot and killed in a car on Rainier Avenue last September.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

"We hope the investigation brings forth some resolution and the person is brought to justice because a life was taken unnecessarily," he said. "As the days go by, it gets better, but sometimes you could just be sitting thinking about her and you just wish she was here."

Investigators determined multiple shots were fired toward the victim`s vehicle. The King County Sheriff`s Office is asking for help from the public to identify the shooter.

You’re urged to contact authorities if you have information or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.