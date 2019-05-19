Dozens of kids gifted new bikes thanks to Renton church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RENTON, Wash. -- The beautiful weather across Puget Sound is perfect for biking and now a lot of kids in Renton have a bike of their own in time for summer.

Northwest Life Church held its third annual bike giveaway with brand-new Huffy bikes and helmets.

The kids even got to decorate their helmets and celebrate with food, music and bouncy houses.

Church leaders say it all started with a growing need in the community they saw.

“We just noticed that there were a ton of kids in our community that didn't have bikes, so we decided that we would love to do something about that,” Pastor Angela Hagebusch said. "When you roll out a brand-new bike to a child, the smile on their face, it's priceless. It just makes everything worth it.”

On top of all that fun, the kids got to meet firefighters from the Renton Fire Department and learn about how to ride their bikes safely.