Meet Charlotte! #WhyNotMePets

SHORELINE, Wash. — Charlotte is a special cat who loves to play and makes a great lap cat.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Charlotte get adopted.

You can meet her at Seattle Area Feline Rescue in Shoreline. She’s been there for quite a while, but she’s not giving up on finding her forever family.

“I think that Charlotte would really like to have a person that’s had cats before,” said Shelley Lawson who is the Development and Communications Director at S.A.F.R. “Someone who can kind of read their language, speak cat as you would and someone who can give her a really calm and quiet environment.”

Charlotte is almost 4-years-old. Lawson said she’s a little bit of an anxious kitty, so she is taking medication to help manager her nerves.

Whoever adopts Charlotte will need to continue with the medication as well.

“She doesn’t love change but who does?,” said Lawson. “She has trouble adapting sometimes, so she just needs a special family or someone who can really give her a chance and go slow with her and help her stay calm.”

Charlotte is also F.I.V. positive which means she has Feline Immunodeficiency Virus.

“It can sound pretty scary, but she is very healthy,” said Lawson. “She’s a great cat with a long life ahead of her. All F.I.V. means is that it’s really important she stay indoor only and that she has regular vet checks.”

This does not mean Charlotte will have health problems in the future. She just needs really good care.

If you are interested in adopting Charlotte, email the rescue at adoptions@seattleareafelinerescue.org