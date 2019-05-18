Local VFW hit with $4 thousand water bill, looks to community for help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Skyway VFW Post reached out to the community to help them get out of a situation that threatened to close its doors.

During the snowstorm this past winter, Chad Hassebroek says he and other members of the VFW were snowed out for weeks.

Hassebroek is the Post 9430 Quartermaster. He says when they were finally able to get back inside of the VFW, there was a problem.

“The water was running in one of the urinals in the bathroom,” he said.

Then the water bill came.

“Since I’ve been with this post, I’ve never seen a water bill like this,” said Hassebroek.

The bill was for $4,247.57. Hassebroek says that is seven times the prices of the normal bill.

“There’s no way that we had the money to pay this,” he said.

Hassebroek says the water company allowed the VFW to pay the bill over a few months, but because the problem was not a pipe, and it happened inside they were not able to discount the bill.

Not paying the bill would mean the VFW would have to close its doors.

“No access to the building for us or the community to use. It’s pretty devastating to the community as well as our membership that rely on this building for their daily meal,” said Hassebroek.

Besides working with veterans, Hassebroek says the VFW also provides services to first responders, local schools, children and provide a space for Troop 419, a special needs Boy Scout Troop.

On Saturday, the VFW had a spaghetti dinner to raise money to pay the bill.

Dozens of people came out to the post. The cost of the meal was free, but the donations piled up.

The goal was to raise enough to take care of the full bill, and thanks to a mysterious donor, the post was able to do just that.

“Whatever is left after the fundraiser tonight, he’s going to write a check,” said Hassebroek.

The call came in during the fundraiser, Hassebroek says the nerves he was feeling for the night, were gone after the call.

Now, the VFW can focus their resources on the community, instead of paying a water bill.