Hundreds of kids given free bikes at annual bike giveaway

RENTON, Wash. -- Many would agree asking your parents for a shiny new bike as a kid was a memorable moment. All the shapes, sizes and colors made picking that special one a bit of a challenge. But we all know, once we took our new toy out for a spin, it almost always brought us joy. A few hundred lucky kids on Saturday morning had their wish come true.

Northwest Life Church gave away 225 brand new Huffy bicycles to children in the community as part of their third annual bike giveaway. Church leaders say it all started with a growing need.

"We just noticed there were a ton of kids in our community that didn't have bikes, so we decided that we would love to do something about that," Pastor Angela Hagebusch said.

But, it wasn't just all about the new bike. Kids also decorated new helmets and enjoyed a huge party. Many got to enjoy the face painting, carnival games, bouncy houses, and much more.

On top of all that fun, the kids got to meet firefighters from the Renton Fire Department and learn about how to ride their bikes safely through an obstacle course for the kids.