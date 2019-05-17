Timothy Curtis: If past behavior predicts future actions — no surprise detectives are looking for convicted felon again

WANTED IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY —

The North Snohomish County Property Crimes Unit is asking for your help to find convicted felon, Timothy Curtis.

Apparently, he didn’t learn the last time he was featured on our show that we will make sure there is nowhere left to hide if you continue your criminal ways and victimize others.

Watch surveillance video below from Pilchuck Rentals in Marysville, where the manager says Curtis, who you see in a Grim Reaper shirt, ripped them off using fake identification to rent a $5,000 Classen sod cutter. “He should have had the machine back in four hours. After that time passed, sometimes people keep it for a day, just convert over to a day, so we didn`t really panic until it went past the 24 hours and after the 24 hours we started getting concerned,” said Jesse Hall. He says the phone number he gave them was bogus and the debit card Curtis used had just enough money on it to cover the rental. “That`s one of our number one money-makers, so we`ve lost a lot of revenue from that machine, during this time period,” said Hall.

Detectives say the 44-year-old may be working as a landscaper and was driving the truck you see in the video that an employee loaded the sod cutter into.

The North Snohomish County Property Crimes Unit is warning all stores to be on alert. “He is also suspected of entering a second Marysville business and obtaining $2,000 worth of building materials, using a fake ID and a fraudulent check,” said Courtney O’Keefe with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Curtis' criminal history includes felony convictions for identify theft and theft of a motor vehicle. In fact, we featured surveillance video from a casino in Arlington when your tips helped catch him for stealing a man's car in 2016. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, but with every new conviction, Curtis will get more and more time behind bars.

“We absolutely want him off the streets. He continues to victimize these small businesses, these small shop owners and we definitely want him held accountable and in custody as soon as possible,” said O’Keefe.

After the loss of their sod cutter, Hall says they tried hard to get him identified. “We drove around just looking in shady motels, just looking for vehicles and I went through the casino, every single parking lot in both casinos, because we had a tip that he might frequent casinos."

Now that Curtis has been identified and charged, they want to see him in cuffs and their equipment returned, because this whole bad experience is more than just the loss of the revenue, it's made them mistrustful. “It just makes you nervous about everybody that comes in, to where you really have to make sure you`re vetting every single person that you rent to,” said Hall.

Detectives say Curtis may be driving the dark-colored F150, which he attempted to disguise by adding camouflage decals.

He has ties to Everett and the north Snohomish County area.

He’s 6 feet tall and weighs around 240 pounds.

The serial number of the stolen Classen sod cutter is HSC18500423.

If you know where detectives can find him, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers for the cash reward of up to $1,000. Use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).