The Queen is hiring a social media manager

For those who know how to curate the perfect Instagram feed and write a killer tweet, a career opportunity has come up in the royal communications team.

On its jobs listings website, the royal household is searching for a Digital Communications Officer to find “new ways to maintain the Queen’s presence in the public eye and on the world stage.”

The role, which will involve covering state visits, researching and writing feature articles and managing digital platforms, comes with a salary “circa £30,000, ($38,000) dependent on experience.”

The successful applicant will also secure “a comprehensive benefits package,” 33 days’ annual leave and free lunches. The permanent role is located in Buckingham Palace.

The Queen is no stranger to social media — in March this year, she published her first post on Instagram during a visit to London’s Science Museum to the @TheRoyalFamily account.

“Today, as I visit the Science Museum I was interested to discover a letter from the Royal Archives, written in 1843 to my great-great-grandfather Prince Albert,” she wrote in the post, using a touch screen iPad at the museum to send the message.

Britain’s royal family has millions of followers on its social media accounts on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

The royal household has taken action in recent months to combat abusive comments on social media.

The palace released a set of social media guidelines in March to request that “that anyone engaging with our social media channels shows courtesy, kindness and respect for all other members of our social media communities.”

The royal household warned that it reserved the right to hide or delete comments that do not comply with the guidelines, and would send inappropriate comments to law enforcement authorities.

Kensington Palace has also asked social media firms to help tackle online abuse after abuse targeted the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex, Kate and Meghan.