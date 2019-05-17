Man shoots, injures suspected burglar at Thurston Co. home, sheriff says

Posted 2:52 PM, May 17, 2019, by , Updated at 03:12PM, May 17, 2019

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Authorities say a homeowner in Thurston County shot a suspected burglar in the chest Friday.

It happened at a home along Tennis Court SW, off Fairview Road SW.  The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that the man was attacked in his kitchen by the suspect, and ended up shooting them.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, according to the sheriff’s office.

It’s unclear if the homeowner was injured in the altercation.

This is a developing story and will be updated

Google Map for coordinates 46.973764 by -122.971483.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.