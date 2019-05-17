Man shoots, injures suspected burglar at Thurston Co. home, sheriff says

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Authorities say a homeowner in Thurston County shot a suspected burglar in the chest Friday.

It happened at a home along Tennis Court SW, off Fairview Road SW. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that the man was attacked in his kitchen by the suspect, and ended up shooting them.

#BREAKING Homeowner shoots burglar in chest in Thurston Co. Heading there now— Watch @Q13FOX for the latest. https://t.co/94JmiGWjyp — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) May 17, 2019

The suspect was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, according to the sheriff’s office.

It’s unclear if the homeowner was injured in the altercation.

This is a developing story and will be updated