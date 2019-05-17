Joshua Phillips: Domestic violence offender accused of punching woman, stealing her dog

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

A picture tells a thousand words — and the one above states how domestic violence offender, Joshua Phillips, treats his women. He’s accused of punching the victim in the face — giving her a black eye — and taking her dog, ‘Scoob.’

The attack has him wanted in King County for skipping court on a domestic violence assault charge. “On top of it he’s got another warrant out of Bothell Police for Domestic Violence No Contact Order Violation, $5,000 bail, so again, he isn’t showing up to court. And then, he’s got a Redmond Police misdemeanor warrant, as well, for another domestic violence court order violation, another $5,000 bail,” said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

He’s 46 years old, 6’2”, weighs 230 pounds and is known to hang out in the Fall City/Carnation area.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone that you can download for free to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to any arrests.