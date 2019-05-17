Joseph Kroeger: Wanted domestic violence suspect known to motel-hop, live on streets of SeaTac

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

King County Sheriff’s detectives are searching the streets of SeaTac for this domestic violence drifter.

Maybe Joshua Kroeger’s arm tats, including a devilish-joker-type character wearing a crown will help you spot him.

He’s wanted for domestic violence assault and known to be homeless or motel-hopping along International Blvd.

“Joshua has a history of assaulting his girlfriends, or significant, whoever he’s dating at the time. This one is pretty severe. He strangled the female, his girlfriend at the time, to the point that she lost consciousness, which is why they charged the Assault 2, thank goodness she wasn’t killed by that, just a scary situation,” said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott. “We want to catch this guy really bad. Detectives are having a really hard time locating him and finding him, because again, he doesn’t have a normal place of residency. Every day is somewhere new, if he’s not staying in the bushes, or in the trees, or somewhere, in a tent, then he’s staying in a motel if he can scrounge up enough money to stay at a motel. We still think he’s with his girlfriend, or his ex-girlfriend, I don’t know if they’re still dating or not, but we still think he’s with her and she’s been seen on International Boulevard, as well, so most likely they’re together.”

He’s 37 years old, 6 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds.

If you spot him, or know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information anonymously to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). You’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.