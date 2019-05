× Internet star ‘Grumpy Cat’ dies at age 7

Grumpy Cat, the feline who become internet famous for her frowning face, has died at age seven according to her owners.

A statement on twitter wrote she died on Tuesday after complications from a recent urinary tract infection.

Grumpy Cat, whose original name was Tardar Sauce, went viral in 2012 after pictures of her expression were posted online. She quickly become a very popular meme.