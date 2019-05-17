Help ID person of interest who could help solve armed robbery

EVERETT — Recognize this customer who walked into the Marine View Market on E. Marine View Dr. in Everett, on February 10th? Detectives are hoping you know his name and think talking to him could solve an armed robbery that happened at the store later that night.

“This is very intimidating. A man with a mask walks into the store. He has a gun and he demands money from the employee and he did get an undisclosed amount of money and he left the location,” said Everett Police Ofc. Aaron Snell. “He came in around 11 ‘o clock and it’s believed that he was actually in the store before that. In their investigation, detectives have gone back in time and believe that this man pictured is a person of interest for that robbery. At this point, detectives are unable to identify this person of interest. We would like the public’s help to identify him, so we can move forward with this case.”

It's a bit odd how he's wearing just one orange and black glove on his left hand.

If you know his name, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to get the information anonymously to Crime Stoppers and Everett Police, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).