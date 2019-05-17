Help ID destructive work van thieves who broke windows, stole blowers at business park

WANTED IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY —

Smile for the camera! The thief in the Nike hoodie definitely noticed he was being recorded by a Snohomish County business’ security system — but it didn’t stop him and his buddy from busting-out windows to three work vans and stealing $3,000 dollars’ worth of lawn blowers earlier this month.

Snohomish County detectives are hoping you can help identify them. They say these two were bold and a sign that summer’s coming. “This is a high-traffic road and these individuals did this overnight. In the summer months, which we’re getting into, it’s light out longer. We do see a rise in property crimes. In the winter months it is lower, so we are asking folks to be preventative, try and lock your windows, lock your doors, in this case it’s very unfortunate for the victims, because they just shattered their windows and stole the items from inside the vehicles,” said Courtney O’Keefe with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

I'm sick and tired of hard-working people and businesses being victimized by lowlife thieves like this.

If you recognize them, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It's anonymous -- you never have to give your name -- and you'll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to their arrests.