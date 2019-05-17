Help ID car armed street robbers used to target man walking home from work

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

A reminder to always check your surroundings when you’re getting cash out of an ATM at night. That may be how a crew of armed robbers in the Beacon Hill neighborhood of Seattle picked their victim — a hard-working young man who had just gotten off work on a Monday night last month, took the bus home and then stopped for some cash. As he neared his home — he was beaten and robbed and one suspect was armed with a gun.

Take a look at the surveillance video below that shows the white Chrysler 300 with black rims that Seattle Police are trying to find as it backs into park. In the background, if you look closely behind the trees, you can see the movement as the victim was knocked down, beaten and robbed of his backpack and iPhone 6. They even ripped his shirt off as he tried to get away, running across the street past the car and around the corner. Watch as one of the suspects points a handgun with a laser sight at the victim, before turning around and heading back to their getaway car.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"You listen to the vehicle as it leaves the scene. It's pretty hopped up. This car has a pretty good-sized engine, so that car's not going to be hard to identify, we feel, with the spoiler and distinct wheels, blacked out wheels. It's probably out there right now and somebody knows where that vehicle is parked, or who that vehicle belongs to. That's the kind of information we really need,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Seattle Police say both of the robbery suspects were black. The one with the gun is 15 to 25 years old, but since you don't see their faces they really want you to focus on the vehicle.

If you can tell Seattle Police where to find it, or have any information that can help solve this case, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone that you can download for free to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to any arrests.