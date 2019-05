Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The season's first catch of the coveted Copper River salmon is here!

It flew in from Cordova, Alaska Friday morning into Sea-Tac Airport aboard the Alaska Airlines salmon jet. This first shipment of thousands of pounds happens every year at the airport. They come after making a long 300-mile journey down Copper River in Alaska.

Copper River salmon are said to be tastier because they are fattier and have been known to go for $60 per pound or more.