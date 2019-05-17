× Federal Way schools warn of apparent kidnapping attempt

KING COUNTY — Administrators encouraged students to be extra vigilant following an apparent attempted kidnapping outside a Federal Way Middle school.

A middle school student was walking home about 6 p.m. Tuesday when they were approached by a “suspicious person” near the intersection of SW 320th Street and 25th Avenue SW, Federal Way Public Schools officials said in a letter to parents.

What was said or done by the suspicious person was not immediately released. But the school said the student notified their family, who notified police. Police told school officials about the incident Thursday.

Extra security was placed near the intersection following the event, school officials said. A letter was sent to Lakota Middle School and Decatur High School families.

Anyone with additional information on the attempted kidnapping is encouraged to call Federal Way police. A statement from police was not immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.