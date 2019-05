The federal government is looking at ways to improve environmental conditions on the Columbia and Snake rivers.

They announced Friday which options they’re considering in this review.

The options include:

Alternating spill for juvenile fish passage

Reducing spill and prioritizing power production over fish

Increasing spill to the max amount and drawing down reservoirs

Breaching the four dams on the lower Snake River while increasing spill over the Columbia River dams

