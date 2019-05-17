× Endangered orca J17’s health in dramatic decline

SEATTLE — The health of an endangered southern resident orca is in rapid decline, a stark reality captured by drone images this month.

NOAA Fisheries first sounded the alarm on J17’s health last September, but new aerials from May 6 show how much worse she has gotten since then. Now, NOAA says her three-and-a-half-year-old daughter, J53, is also declining.

In a latest image, you can see the outline of J17’s skull, commonly referred to as ‘peanut head.’ It’s when an emaciated whale has burned through its fat storage trying to survive. Back in September, J17 was “very lean but had not yet developed such an obvious ‘peanut head,'” according to NOAA.

The image on the far left shows when J17 was pregnant with J53 and, according to NOAA, in peak condition.

J17’s family has had a particularly difficult year. J17 is also the mother of J35, the southern resident orca who carried her dead calf on her head for 17 days last summer in a so-called “tour of grief.”

The southern resident orca population is in critical decline as a whole. There are only 75 whales left and have been listed as endangered since 2005. Scientists cite lack of prey, contaminants and vessel disturbance as the three main threats facing these orca.

