Alex Petro: Wanted ‘armed and dangerous’ felon accused of stealing dozens of guns from home burglaries

WANTED IN KITSAP COUNTY —

Convicted felon, Alex Petro, sticks out like a sore thumb with all that ink on his face and arms.

He’s wanted in Kitsap County, but was recently spotted in the International District of downtown Seattle.

He’s suspected of stealing dozens of guns from several home burglaries — and that’s not the only reason those hunting him are on high alert. “We recently came across a photograph that appeared in social media with Mr. Petro attired in soft body armor, so that’s an officer safety issue, as well as a possible threat to anybody who comes in contact with him and we want to make sure that this situation’s resolved peacefully, that we get in contact with Mr. Petro and take him into custody without any undue use of force,” said Kitsap County Sheriff’s Dep. Scott Wilson. “He has multiple tattoos covering his head, face, neck, arms and hands. Those tattoos are easy to spot, so in all likelihood, he is going to try and disguise himself someway, somehow, whether he’s wearing a hoodie or a hat, or any other items that could partially cover his features.”

Petro’s warrant is for Residential Burglary and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

He’s been convicted of Assault with a Deadly Weapon and has criminal history in Alaska and California.

He’s 31 years old, 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds.

He’s considered ‘armed and dangerous’ and has ties to Bremerton, Port Orchard and the south Kitsap County area — but again — was recently spotted in downtown Seattle’s International District.

If you spot him, or know where he’s hiding — call 911 immediately — then contact Crime Stoppers anonymously to get the cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest. Use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone that you can download for free, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).