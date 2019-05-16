Washington firefighters preparing for busy fireworks season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - Firework season is coming up fast here in Washington.

To help keep people safe, firefighters around the state got some training Thursday in inspecting and handling fireworks.

Firefighters were given demonstrations to see how improperly handled fireworks can quickly lead to trouble.

“The public is going to know when they get to these stands that they're getting a product that they can use, that is safe for their families," Deputy State Fire Marshal Kevin Hoff said. "Safe for their families to be around when they're enjoying the 4th of July and New Year's."

More than 100 firefighters from various districts took part in the event.

It was put together with help from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the Washington State Patrol and the fireworks industry.