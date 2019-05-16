Trump reports making at least $434 million in 2018

President Donald Trump made at least $434 million in 2018, according to his annual financial disclosure released Thursday by the White House.

That includes $40.8 million from his Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, just blocks from the White House.

Trump reported that his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida generated $22.7 million in income, a slight drop from last year’s reported $25.1 million.

Overall, Trump’s income appears to have gone down from last year, when he reported making at least $450 million. The disclosure forms include income ranges rather than exact totals for some categories.

Since taking office, Trump has broken presidential precedent by maintaining his interest in the Trump Organization, which is run on a day-to-day basis by his adult sons Don Jr. and Eric.

He’s also the first president in decades not to release his personal tax returns, though he has submitted his required financial statements each year to the Office of Government Ethics.

Financial disclosure documents, which allow office holders to report within ranges, do not reveal as much about finances as a tax return, which includes granular details about income and asset valuations, along with other information.

The fresh disclosures come as the Trump administration faces a Friday deadline to respond to a subpoena from House Democrats for six years of tax records.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin indicated on Wednesday that he was likely to resist the order, telling reporters: “I think you can pretty much guess how we’re going to, but we haven’t made a decision.”

Trump has made his wealth and deal-making prowess core elements of his political appeal, but has faced almost constant questions about his actual net worth since announcing his candidacy almost four years ago.

The New York Times reported earlier this month that Trump lost more than $1 billion over a decade in the 1980s and early 1990s.