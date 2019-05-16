Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after driver hits woman and crashes into garage

Posted 9:01 PM, May 16, 2019, by , Updated at 09:43PM, May 16, 2019

LYNNWOOD, Wash. -- A woman is dead Thursday after a car hit her before crashing into a garage in Lynnwood.

It happened on 188th Street SW near Lynnwood Elementary School. Police say that at about 6:15 p.m. a driver hit a woman in her 50s as she crossed the street.

Police say the woman was carried on the vehicle until it crashed into a garage two blocks down the road. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 60s who was in the garage and the driver of the car, a woman in her 20s, were both hospitalized. The extent of their injuries was unclear.

The crash remains under investigation.

