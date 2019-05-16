Daughter of fallen Seattle officer throws first pitch at Mariners game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - Several events have taken place in honor of 'National Police Week,' to remember fallen officers throughout the country.

During Thursday night’s Seattle Mariners game, the daughter of a fallen Seattle police officer got to throw out the first pitch.

It was 10 years ago when Kayleigh Brenton's father, Seattle Police Officer Timothy Brenton, was killed in the line of duty. Ten years later, Kayleigh and her brother Quinn, got a chance to just watch a ball game and also thank those who haven’t forgotten them.

For most anybody in the spotlight, it can be nerve-racking.

“Just going to wing it. I got some great advice on the way down here. But still pretty nervous,” said Brenton.

It’s been a while since Kayleigh and her brother Quinn have been in that spotlight, but Thursday was a special night.

“When people saw my brother and I, we were little, 11 and 8 year olds. Now we’re 20 and 18. So it’s really amazing to know that people really care about us,” said Kayleigh.

According to Kayleigh, her dad would’ve stayed out of the spotlight too.

“No, I don’t think my dad would be jealous at all. He did not like being the center of the spotlight. He would've been way up there,” said Kayleigh, pointing to the view level seats of the stadium.

It was Halloween night almost 10 years ago, when Officer Brenton was shot and killed when during a routine traffic stop another driver pulled up and opened fire. Christopher Monfort was sentenced to life in prison for the crime.

Since then, Kayleigh and Quinn have had to grow up without their dad, but they’ve never forgotten him. Also at at the Mariners game, Kayleigh and her brother got jerseys with their last name on it.

And when they're together it had Brenton's badge number 66-99.

For Kayleigh, she remembers her dad right down to his personality.

“So my dad was a total outdoorsman, and super funny. But really quiet, like super dry sense of humor. And so, if he cracked a joke, you’re kind of like, was that Tim?” she said.

Kayleigh said what got her through this decade is the support that she receives from her family and the family with the badge.

“I think he’d be proud to see that the family that he had on-duty still takes care of my brother and I, as their family now,” said Kayleigh.