Bellevue College evacuated after student threat

Posted 4:17 PM, May 16, 2019, by , Updated at 05:28PM, May 16, 2019

SEATTLE - A threat at Bellevue College Thursday has forced a mass evacuation.

The school says they don’t think anyone is in danger, but they have fully evacuated the Main and North campuses.

The evacuation order issued at 3:30 p.m. after Bellevue Police say an 18-year-old student threatened a teacher and another student by e-mail Wednesday and sent a follow-up threat the next day.

The student surrendered to police around 4:40 p.m. and was arrested.

The school says they’ll let students know any updates on the situation over email or on their website.

