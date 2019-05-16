Bellevue College evacuated after student threat

SEATTLE - A threat at Bellevue College Thursday has forced a mass evacuation.
The school says they don’t think anyone is in danger, but they have fully evacuated the Main and North campuses.
The evacuation order issued at 3:30 p.m. after Bellevue Police say an 18-year-old student threatened a teacher and another student by e-mail Wednesday and sent a follow-up threat the next day.
The student surrendered to police around 4:40 p.m. and was arrested.
The school says they’ll let students know any updates on the situation over email or on their website.