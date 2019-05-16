Bellevue College evacuated after student threat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - A threat at Bellevue College Thursday has forced a mass evacuation.

The school says they don’t think anyone is in danger, but they have fully evacuated the Main and North campuses.

The evacuation order issued at 3:30 p.m. after Bellevue Police say an 18-year-old student threatened a teacher and another student by e-mail Wednesday and sent a follow-up threat the next day.

We are helping @BellevueCollege with traffic control while the school evacuates due to an email threat. There is no imminent danger at this time and we are investigating. pic.twitter.com/7G4ZJ4EWff — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) May 16, 2019

The student surrendered to police around 4:40 p.m. and was arrested.

The school says they’ll let students know any updates on the situation over email or on their website.