1,300 Oxycodone pills, handguns seized during Fife arrest

An accused drug dealer was arrested in Fife Tuesday after detectives found him with 1,300 Oxycodone pills, multiple handguns and other drugs, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Officers with SPD’s Narcotics Unit tracked the 34-year-old man to his apartment and arrested him after a warrant was issued.

Detectives found four handguns, 185 Xanax pills and 33 grams of cocaine along with the Oxycodone.

The suspect is a convicted felon and isn’t allowed to own guns. He was booked into the Pierce County Jail for narcotics and weapons charges.