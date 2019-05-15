WSU President says lower freshman enrollment is a good thing

Posted 10:27 AM, May 15, 2019, by , Updated at 10:28AM, May 15, 2019

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Washington State University is predicting lower freshman enrollment next fall, and school president Kirk Schulz says that’s a good thing.

Schulz made the comment in a State of the University address on Tuesday.

He says last year’s freshman class of 4,500 students was the largest in school history, which stressed out the system.

The Moscow-Pullman Daily News says the freshman class this fall is expected to be between 4,200 and 4,300 students.

Schulz was asked about the athletics department deficit of some $60 million. He says progress has been made in the past three years, reducing the annual operating deficit from $13 million to $7 million a year.

Schulz says the athletics budget is expected to be balanced by 2022 and then the school can attack the debt.

