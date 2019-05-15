Winter storm bringing rain and snow to California

It might be May but there is a winter storm warning for part of California, where up to 3 feet of snow might fall.

In what is more like a January weather pattern, a strong storm will push through California over the next couple of days.

Snow will begin in the California Sierra on Wednesday night and up to 2 to 3 feet of snow is possible through Friday morning at the highest summits.

Yosemite National Park announced that Glacier Point Road was closing because of the storm.

Rain will spread over much of the rest of the state. San Francisco, which averages around a half inch of rain in May, is likely to get 1 to 2 inches just from this storm.

“It’s good for the environment but I had put away my rain stuff and now it is out again for the rest of the week,” Allison Schutte told CNN affiliate KGO. “Baseball games are canceled, bike races might be canceled, my kids are not happy about that. You know we just bundle up and make the most of it.”

Parts of Northern California could see as much as 3 to 4 inches of rain over the next five days.