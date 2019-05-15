Tacoma Public Schools says 31 staff members will be laid off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tacoma Public Schools notified 31 staff members Wednesday that they will not be returning for the next school year.

The school district cited budget reductions as the reason for the layoffs but are still struggling to find a long-term solution.

“We plan to use an estimated $13 million in one-time funding, which includes district reserve funds and one-time funds from the legislature,” the district said in a press release. “This means we expect to face another round of budget reductions in the 2020-2021 school year.”

Other school districts across Washington are also facing budget problems and staff layoffs.

In Pierce County, the Puyallup School District has a $19.6 million budget shortfall. Tacoma Public Schools, which already laid off 37 employees in 2018, is $38 million in the red.